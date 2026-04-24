Sons of Motörhead Guitarist Announce Two Memorial Concerts This Summer

Todd Campbell, Dane Campbell, and Tyla Campbell will play two memorial concerts in August and September to honor their father, Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, who died in March. The brothers confirmed the shows through a Facebook post this week.

The first performance will take place on August 22 at Chepstow Castle in Wales. The second show is on Sept. 5 at Hella Rock Festival at HMV Empire in Coventry, England.

"We had a number of live performances planned for 2026, and many of you have been wondering whether the band would continue without our dad," the brothers wrote. "While everything is still raw for us right now, we're pleased to confirm that we will be going ahead with two shows."

The group will now perform under the name Phil Campbell's Bastard Sons. They said that both concerts will serve as memorials.

"These shows will be dedicated as memorial concerts to celebrate the life of our dad, and it would mean a lot to us to see as many of you there as possible," the statement continued. "We'll also have more shows to announce soon."

Phil Campbell served as Motörhead's guitarist from 1984 to 2015. He appeared on several albums, including Orgasmatron, 1916, and B*stards during his three decades with the group.

After Motörhead disbanded following founder Lemmy's death in 2015, the guitarist formed Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons in 2016 with his three sons and singer Neil Starr. The group put out a self-titled EP in 2016. Their first full album, The Age of Absurdity, came out in 2018.

Phil Campbell died on March 13 at age 64. He had been playing guitar since age 10 and performed across South Wales before joining Motörhead at age 23.

The Chepstow Castle concert will also feature Chris Holmes, Tygers of Pan Tang, and King Kraken. At Hella Rock Festival, the main stage has been renamed The Phil Campbell Stage.