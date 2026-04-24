This Day in Sports History: April 24

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of baseball, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 24 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Ryan is known as the "Ryan Express." He dominated with an elite fastball, leading his league in strikeouts 11 times and throwing 12 one-hitters. Robinson is famous for his 7'1" stature, immense athletic agility, and two NBA championships. He was a 10-time All-Star, 1995 MVP, and 1992 Defensive Player of the Year. Manning is primarily known for winning two Super Bowls (XLII, XLVI) with the New York Giants, both against the New England Patriots, earning Super Bowl MVP honors both times.