Voivod To Release ‘Symphonique’ Live Album With Quebec Symphony, Featuring Pink Floyd Cover

Canadian metal outfit Voivod will release Symphonique on June 5 via Century Media Records. This isn't your typical concert recording. The live album captures the band jamming with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra across 12 tracks that span 73 minutes.

The group recorded at the Grand Theatre in Quebec City on June 4, 2025. Composer Hugo Begin arranged the pieces, bridging metal's raw power with orchestral grandeur.

"This live album with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra is a longtime dream turned reality," said drummer and founding member Michel "Away" Langevin, according to Exclaim!. "Thankfully, we will experience it again in 2027 with the Orchestre symphonique du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, right in the region where Voïvod formed back in 1983."

Voivod has played together since 1983. They received a 2023 Juno Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Album after releasing Synchro Anarchy in 2022. The record climbed to No. 7 on German charts while appearing in Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands, as well.

The band will perform in Europe and the UK in June. They'll head back to Canada on Jan. 30, 2027, for a gig at the Municipale Palace Theatre in Chicoutimi with the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Symphony Orchestra.