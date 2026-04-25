This Day in Sports History: April 25

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of baseball, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 25 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Gretzky won four Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers, nine Hart Trophies as MVP, and his jersey number 99 was retired league-wide. Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships (1991–1993, 1996–1998), won five MVP awards, and revolutionized sports marketing through his partnership with Nike. Griffey Jr. is a 13-time All-Star, dominated the 1990s as an elite outfielder (10 Gold Gloves) for the Mariners and Reds, and became a 2016 Hall of Famer with 99.3% of the vote.