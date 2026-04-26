This Day in Rock History: April 26

April 26 was a pretty eventful day throughout the years for rock acts and their fans. Legends like Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Alice Cooper, and Bruce Springsteen celebrate career highlights, much to the delight of their fans. These are the most important events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Today's milestone moments include a band at the peak of its powers and an iconic artist getting the posthumous recognition he deserves.

1986: Van Halen's first album with new singer Sammy Hagar after original frontman David Lee Roth's departure, 5150, went to No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 album chart. Recorded at Eddie Van Halen's home studio in California, it was the band's first chart-topper and went 6x Platinum in the US.

Van Halen's first album with new singer Sammy Hagar after original frontman David Lee Roth's departure, 5150, went to No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 album chart. Recorded at Eddie Van Halen's home studio in California, it was the band's first chart-topper and went 6x Platinum in the US. 2016: It was reported that Prince had sold over 654,000 copies of his albums and 2.82 million songs download since the artist's untimely death on April 21. Even in the years following his death, "The Purple Rain" frequently outsold many of today's biggest hits.

Cultural Milestones

Rock music is also a huge cultural phenomenon. These are the day's most consequential cultural moments:

1975: Original Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison was born in Des Moines, Iowa. He was with the band since it was founded in 1995 until his untimely death from a rare neurological condition.

Original Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison was born in Des Moines, Iowa. He was with the band since it was founded in 1995 until his untimely death from a rare neurological condition. 1977: The famous Studio 54 nightclub opened its gates in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Many legendary rock stars were frequent patrons, including Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Lou Reed, and Tina Turner.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 26 is the anniversary of many consequential songs and record releases. Some of the most iconic are:

1962: Sam Cooke recorded two of his most iconic songs, "Bring It On Home to Me" and "Having a Party," at the RCA Studios in Hollywood, California. The former was covered multiple times over the years by artists like The Animals and country singer Mickey Gilley, while the latter was famously covered by Rod Stewart in his 1993 MTV Unplugged session.

Sam Cooke recorded two of his most iconic songs, "Bring It On Home to Me" and "Having a Party," at the RCA Studios in Hollywood, California. The former was covered multiple times over the years by artists like The Animals and country singer Mickey Gilley, while the latter was famously covered by Rod Stewart in his 1993 MTV Unplugged session. 1969: Led Zeppelin played the second show of their two-night stint at the San Francisco venue Winterland. The show is special because it was the first time the band played the legendary "Whole Lotta Love" live.

Led Zeppelin played the second show of their two-night stint at the San Francisco venue Winterland. The show is special because it was the first time the band played the legendary "Whole Lotta Love" live. 1972: Alice Cooper released the single "School's Out" from the band's fifth album with the same name. It was a huge success, topping the UK singles chart and peaking at No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Alice Cooper released the single "School's Out" from the band's fifth album with the same name. It was a huge success, topping the UK singles chart and peaking at No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. 1994: Johnny Cash released his 81st studio album, American Recordings. Produced by Rick Rubin, it was well received by critics and the public, representing a career resurgence for the legendary performer.

Johnny Cash released his 81st studio album, American Recordings. Produced by Rick Rubin, it was well received by critics and the public, representing a career resurgence for the legendary performer. 2005: Bruce Springsteen released his thirteenth studio album, Devils & Dust, in the US via Columbia Records. It debuted at No. 1 on the US 200 albums chart and topped the charts in several other countries, including Spain, Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Sweden.