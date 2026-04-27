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🎸 Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Foo Fighters Live in Las Vegas 🎸

Get ready, Vegas — the legends are coming. X107.5 Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to see the Foo Fighters LIVE in Las Vegas, and it’s all thanks to…

Taya Williams
Foo Fighters

Get ready, Vegas — the legends are coming. X107.5 Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to see the Foo Fighters LIVE in Las Vegas, and it’s all thanks to Pauly’s Pockets!

🔥 THE PRIZE
One lucky winner will score:

  • 🎟️ A pair of tickets to see Foo Fighters live in Las Vegas

🤘 HOW TO ENTER
It’s easy to get in on the action:

  1. Listen to X107.5 weekdays for the keyword
  2. Enter the keyword below when you hear it

👉 Enter your keyword here:

  • Dates of Contests: 4/27/2026 - 5/1/2026
  • How winners are selected: Random selection
  • When the winner is selected: 6pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 5
  • Prize description: two tickets to foo fighters
  • Prize provided by: LiveNation
Foo Fighters
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
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