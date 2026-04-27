🎸 Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Foo Fighters Live in Las Vegas 🎸
Get ready, Vegas — the legends are coming. X107.5 Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to see the Foo Fighters LIVE in Las Vegas, and it’s all thanks to…
Get ready, Vegas — the legends are coming. X107.5 Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to see the Foo Fighters LIVE in Las Vegas, and it’s all thanks to Pauly’s Pockets!
🔥 THE PRIZE
One lucky winner will score:
- 🎟️ A pair of tickets to see Foo Fighters live in Las Vegas
🤘 HOW TO ENTER
It’s easy to get in on the action:
- Listen to X107.5 weekdays for the keyword
- Enter the keyword below when you hear it
👉 Enter your keyword here:
- Dates of Contests: 4/27/2026 - 5/1/2026
- How winners are selected: Random selection
- When the winner is selected: 6pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: two tickets to foo fighters
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.