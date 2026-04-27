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Korn Debuts New Song ‘Reward the Scars’ Live

Korn debuted its new song, “Reward the Scars,” live on Saturday, April 25, at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s always an exciting thing when a…

Anne Erickson
Korn debuted its new song, "Reward the Scars," live on Saturday, April 25, at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jeremychanphotography via Getty Images

Korn debuted its new song, "Reward the Scars," live on Saturday, April 25, at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's always an exciting thing when a band debuts a new song live, so that added to the Sick New Work festival vibe.

"It feels so good to be back playing for y'all," Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis said to the crowd. He added that the band has been touring a little bit but "stuck in" a studio for years, too, working on new music. "Would you guys like to hear that song? It just came out," he said of the song debut.

Korn released "Reward the Scars" last week as an addition to the soundtrack for the upcoming Diablo IV: Lord Of Hatred expansion pack, out on April 28. The band also recently announced a massive European tour.

Following Sick New Work, Korn are hitting Latin America for a run with Spiritbox.

Korn Still Rules the Nu-Metal World

Korn showed up in the mid-'90s sounding like something the music world hadn't heard before. Between the band's detuned guitars dragging across the floor, basslines that throbbed more than they riffed and Davis out front, Korn turned private panic into something you could shout along to in a packed room.

They had a hand in inventing what we now call nu-metal, and they stitched it together in a way that stuck. Between hip-hop bounce, metal weight and a little industrial grime, it all felt less like a genre exercise and more like a mood you couldn't shake. Korn made discomfort feel communal. Kids who didn’t fit anywhere else suddenly had a soundtrack that didn't pretend things were fine.

Korn are raw in a way that still sounds fresh, with heavy, wild riffing. Nu-metal needed a center of gravity. Korn didn't just fill that space. They made it feel like home.

Korn
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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