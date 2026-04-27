ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Mayor Announces Campus for Hope Facility to House People Experiencing Homelessness

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley made homelessness a centerpiece of her second State of the City address Wednesday, pledging to overhaul the city’s approach while calling the issue more difficult…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Homeless artist makes a sale along Las Vegas Boulevard ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley made homelessness a centerpiece of her second State of the City address Wednesday, pledging to overhaul the city's approach while calling the issue more difficult to solve than she anticipated when she took office in December 2024.

"I will not allow the City of Las Vegas to become another San Francisco or Los Angeles," Mayor Berkley said. "We will deal with this problem now, while we can. Human beings should not be living on the streets. It's dangerous, it's unhealthy, it's not good for people, and it's also not good for businesses, both small and large."

Berkley delivered the address at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Alongside homelessness, she highlighted infrastructure projects in housing, transportation, and traffic safety.

"The city has been engaged in this program that provides expertise and knowledge to successfully address the issue of homelessness in our community," she said. "Homelessness persists in the downtown core, despite significant investment in outreach, housing, and supportive services."

Berkley said she was among 24 newly elected mayors selected for a Mayors Challenge program run by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with Harvard University, which provided research, strategies, and practical guidance on addressing chronic homelessness and traffic safety over the past year.

The mayor praised the Campus for Hope, a 900-bed facility with wraparound services slated to open in 2028, and announced the expansion of the city's Multi-Agency Outreach Resource Engagement team from a law enforcement-only model to one that includes mental health professionals, health workers, and emergency medical technicians.

Berkley acknowledged the root causes driving people to the streets — job loss, addiction, and family disruption — and pledged to avoid punitive approaches in favor of broader access to medical and mental health services.

"Las Vegas is doing well," she said. "But we are not immune from what's happening in the world: parking, road construction, a soft economy, the cost of gas, and uncertainty in the world affect Las Vegas like every other city in the country."

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 28: Visitors walk on a pedestrian bridge between MGM Resorts International properties New York-New York Hotel &amp; Casino and MGM Grand Hotel &amp; Casino on the Las Vegas Strip amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) on August 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International will lay off 18,000 furloughed employees in the United States on Monday as the resort industry struggles to recover from the pandemic. The move was necessary since federal law requires companies to lay off furloughed workers after six months. Before hotel-casinos shut down in March, the company had 68,000 employees nationwide, including 52,000 in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts said laid-off employees could be brought back as business demand returns. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsClark County Approves Funding for Las Vegas Strip Pedestrian Bridge and Escalator RepairsJennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Children swim and receive lessons at the Astoria Pool on the opening day of New York City's public swimming pools in the borough of Queens on June 27, 2024 in New York City. Hundreds of children, teens, and adults arrived to swim in the largest pool in New York City which re-opened after two years of renovations. The Astoria pool, which measures 330 by 165 feet and is the largest of the eleven WPA-era pools, was opened on July 2, 1936. The pool sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer weekday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas to Open Olympic-Sized Pool at Pavilion Complex This YearJennifer Eggleston
yellow buses lined up in front of school ready for first day
Local NewsCCSD Moves Forward With Later School Start Times, Works to Place Hundreds of Teachers After Budget CutsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect