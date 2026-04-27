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Las Vegas to Open Olympic-Sized Pool at Pavilion Complex This Year

The city of Las Vegas announced plans for a new Olympic-sized outdoor pool at the Pavilion Pool Complex in the Summerlin area of west Las Vegas, with an opening anticipated…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Children swim and receive lessons at the Astoria Pool on the opening day of New York City's public swimming pools in the borough of Queens on June 27, 2024 in New York City. Hundreds of children, teens, and adults arrived to swim in the largest pool in New York City which re-opened after two years of renovations. The Astoria pool, which measures 330 by 165 feet and is the largest of the eleven WPA-era pools, was opened on July 2, 1936. The pool sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer weekday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The city of Las Vegas announced plans for a new Olympic-sized outdoor pool at the Pavilion Pool Complex in the Summerlin area of west Las Vegas, with an opening anticipated later in 2026.

Mayor Shelley Berkley made the announcement during her State of the City address. The city subsequently shared the news on social media, with a formal opening date to be announced.

"It will provide a much-needed facility for our young swimmers and for future Olympians to practice," Berkley said.

The $18.9 million project will feature a new outdoor pool, a pool equipment building, restrooms, and offices. The existing Pavilion Center Pool lobby will have a new entrance connecting directly to the new facility. This will allow the community to use both buildings without interruption.

Funding comes from a $1 million donation from the Southern Nevada Sandpipers Swimming Booster Club, a nearly $9 million grant from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act, and city general funds.

The pool will be located next to the Veterans Memorial Community Center near the intersection of Pavilion Center Drive and Alta Drive. Officials say the new facility aims to host local, regional, state, national, and international swim meets.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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