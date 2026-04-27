Las Vegas to Open Olympic-Sized Pool at Pavilion Complex This Year

The city of Las Vegas announced plans for a new Olympic-sized outdoor pool at the Pavilion Pool Complex in the Summerlin area of west Las Vegas, with an opening anticipated later in 2026.

Mayor Shelley Berkley made the announcement during her State of the City address. The city subsequently shared the news on social media, with a formal opening date to be announced.

"It will provide a much-needed facility for our young swimmers and for future Olympians to practice," Berkley said.

The $18.9 million project will feature a new outdoor pool, a pool equipment building, restrooms, and offices. The existing Pavilion Center Pool lobby will have a new entrance connecting directly to the new facility. This will allow the community to use both buildings without interruption.

Funding comes from a $1 million donation from the Southern Nevada Sandpipers Swimming Booster Club, a nearly $9 million grant from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act, and city general funds.