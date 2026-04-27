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Morrissey Confirms 2026 U.S. Tour Dates, Kicking Off in Las Vegas

Last week, alternative rock legend Morrissey announced a string of European tour dates, and now, he’s gone one step further and is adding a slew of U.S. dates. Morrissey will…

Anne Erickson
Last week, alternative rock legend Morrissey announced a string of European tour dates, and now, he's gone one step further and is adding a slew of U.S. dates.
Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Last week, alternative rock legend Morrissey announced a string of European tour dates, and now, he's gone one step further and is adding a slew of U.S. dates.

Morrissey will set off on a summer and fall 2026 U.S. tour behind his new album, Make-Up Is a Lie, and the Deluxe Notre-Dame EP, out on June 19 on Sire/Warner Records.

Morrissey Confirms 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

What's expect cool is that this run kicks off with four-night stint in Las Vegas at the Encore Theater, running from Aug. 14 through 19. From there, he travels through Buffalo, New York; Lowell, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Greensboro, North Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; and beyond before wrapping up on Nov. 14 in Huntington Beach, California, at Darker Waves Festival.

Morrissey released his 14th solo studio album, Make-Up Is a Lie, last month. It really sounds like what longtime listeners expect: classic Morrissey in full frame. Morrissey dives into familiar themes: romantic fatigue, dry wit and that particular blend of tenderness and bite that no one else quite pulls off the same way. The production keeps things stripped and direct, letting the vocals carry the mood rather than dressing them up. It's reflective without feeling sentimental and pointed without trying to shock. At this stage of his career, Morrissey isn't reinventing himself. He's refining the same emotional language he's used for decades.

Morrissey's legacy in British music is hard to overstate. As co-founder and vocalist of The Smiths, he helped reshape alternative music across just four albums, and then, he carried that momentum into a solo career that spans an impressive 14 studio albums.

Since The Smiths' 1983 debut Hand in Glove and through songs like "This Charming Man," "How Soon Is Now?" and "Everyday Is Like Sunday," Morrissey has built a catalog that still resonates even after 40-plus years of making music.

Morrissey
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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