Morrissey Confirms 2026 U.S. Tour Dates, Kicking Off in Las Vegas

Last week, alternative rock legend Morrissey announced a string of European tour dates, and now, he's gone one step further and is adding a slew of U.S. dates.

What's expect cool is that this run kicks off with four-night stint in Las Vegas at the Encore Theater, running from Aug. 14 through 19. From there, he travels through Buffalo, New York; Lowell, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Greensboro, North Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; and beyond before wrapping up on Nov. 14 in Huntington Beach, California, at Darker Waves Festival.

Morrissey released his 14th solo studio album, Make-Up Is a Lie, last month. It really sounds like what longtime listeners expect: classic Morrissey in full frame. Morrissey dives into familiar themes: romantic fatigue, dry wit and that particular blend of tenderness and bite that no one else quite pulls off the same way. The production keeps things stripped and direct, letting the vocals carry the mood rather than dressing them up. It's reflective without feeling sentimental and pointed without trying to shock. At this stage of his career, Morrissey isn't reinventing himself. He's refining the same emotional language he's used for decades.

Morrissey's legacy in British music is hard to overstate. As co-founder and vocalist of The Smiths, he helped reshape alternative music across just four albums, and then, he carried that momentum into a solo career that spans an impressive 14 studio albums.