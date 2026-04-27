Third Eye Blind Frontman Discusses Sobriety and Performance Philosophy Ahead of Stagecoach

Stephan Jenkins performed with Third Eye Blind on April 26 at the Stagecoach festival in Indio. The 61-year-old singer has stayed away from alcohol for close to two years now.

"It's gotta be around 6 p.m. when the sun's going down," Jenkins said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "The light is in transition, and there's a kind of energy that happens at that moment."

The San Francisco resident spoke with reporters at EastWest Studios. His band was recording a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes" for a promotion.

"I don't drink alcohol — it's been almost two years," Jenkins said. "I think being convivial and getting out of your normal pathways of thinking are valuable. But I seek alignment with people."

The singer pushed back against being labeled as a '90s act. He said that Third Eye Blind has five songs still in rotation on alternative radio. Plans for a new album are underway.