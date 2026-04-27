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Third Eye Blind Frontman Discusses Sobriety and Performance Philosophy Ahead of Stagecoach

Stephan Jenkins performed with Third Eye Blind on April 26 at the Stagecoach festival in Indio. The 61-year-old singer has stayed away from alcohol for close to two years now….

Laura Adkins
Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind performs at the Mustang Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2026 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Stephan Jenkins performed with Third Eye Blind on April 26 at the Stagecoach festival in Indio. The 61-year-old singer has stayed away from alcohol for close to two years now.

"It's gotta be around 6 p.m. when the sun's going down," Jenkins said,  according to the Los Angeles Times. "The light is in transition, and there's a kind of energy that happens at that moment."

The San Francisco resident spoke with reporters at EastWest Studios. His band was recording a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes" for a promotion. 

Third Eye Blind tracks with over 100 million streams include "Semi-Charmed Life," "How's It Going to Be," "Jumper," and "Never Let You Go."

"I don't drink alcohol — it's been almost two years," Jenkins said. "I think being convivial and getting out of your normal pathways of thinking are valuable. But I seek alignment with people." 

The singer pushed back against being labeled as a '90s act. He said that Third Eye Blind has five songs still in rotation on alternative radio. Plans for a new album are underway.

This year's Stagecoach lineup includes Counting Crows, Bush, the Wallflowers, and Hootie & the Blowfish. The festival had many additional bands from that era. A variety of fans are interested in the music.

Stephan JenkinsThird Eye Blind
Laura AdkinsWriter
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