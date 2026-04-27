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This Day in Rock History: April 27

There are plenty of important rock-related moments to celebrate on April 27. It’s when American TV audiences were first introduced to Joe Cocker, USA For Africa’s historic single climbed to…

Dan Teodorescu
The Stooges attend the 25th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

There are plenty of important rock-related moments to celebrate on April 27. It's when American TV audiences were first introduced to Joe Cocker, USA For Africa's historic single climbed to No. 1 in the charts, and Iggy reunited with the Stooges. You can read about these and much more on today's rundown of major events from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones 

Today's most consequential breakthrough moments and milestones include:

  • 1957: Ricky Nelson released his debut single, "A Teenager's Romance." It was a huge success, selling over a million copies and peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
  • 1969: Joe Cocker made his debut on American television, performing a cover of Traffic's "Feelin' Alright" on The Ed Sullivan Show. He was accompanied by The Grease Band, and it was a milestone moment in the singer's career, as he was introduced to the public before his historic Woodstock performance only a few months later.
  • 1985: USA For Africa's "We Are the World" single went to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100, where it spent three consecutive weeks. The song was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, and featured a star-studded lineup that included Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and Smokey Robinson, among many others.

Cultural Milestones

Today's cultural milestones are a couple of famous birthdays. They are:

  • 1947: Badfinger lead vocalist and songwriter Peter Ham was born in Swansea, Wales. He wrote or co-wrote most of the band's songs, including "Without You," which would later become a global hit on separate occasions when covered by Harry Nilsson and Mariah Carey.
  • 1951: Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley was born in New York City. He played with the band since they started in 1973, then left in 1982 and later returned in 1996 before his definitive departure in 2002.

Notable Recordings and Performances 

  • 1966: The Beatles started recording "I'm Only Sleeping" at EMI Studio Three in London, England. This initial session involved recording the rhythm track, with John Lennon adding lead vocals two days later and George Harrison recording his memorable backwards guitar solos on May 5.
  • 2003: Iggy Pop played with his old band The Stooges at Coachella for the first time in 30 years. This led to them doing a full tour together, releasing the album The Weirdness in 2007, and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

These are the most memorable things that happened in the rock world on April 27, with usual suspects like the Beatles taking center stage. Visit us again tomorrow to discover what happened on that day in rock history.

Iggy PopKISSThe BeatlesThis Day In History
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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