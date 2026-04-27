Tommy Lee Reworks Tommyland: New Mixes, Bonus Track, and Dolby Atmos Streaming Debut

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee will release Tommyland Rides Again on May 22. This reworked version of his 2005 solo album Tommyland: The Ride also hits streaming platforms for the first time ever. Lee teamed up with Smiley Sean at his Dolby Atmos-certified studio to create fresh mixes.

"The cover art invites you to take a ride inside my twisted musical world and experience its new life after 20 years," Lee said in a statement, quoted by the album's publisher, 604 Records.

The announcement also included a re-release of "Good Times," featuring Butch Walker. An HD-upscaled version of the original music video came with it. That song was the theme for the 2005 NBC series Tommy Lee Goes to College.

Tommyland Rides Again adds a bonus track called "Stupid World" with Chad Tepper. Tepper used to skate professionally before switching to alt-rock. He's racked up more than four million followers on social media and dropped a 2023 single called "Rockstar Dreams Like Tommy Lee."

Guest stars on the original album included Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys. Scott Humphrey and the drummer produced the 2005 release, which launched alongside a book of the same name and the NBC reality series.

The Mötley Crüe co-founder has sold more than 100 million records worldwide with the band. He's put out multiple solo albums and started the rap-metal group Methods of Mayhem. His most recent solo effort, Andro, came out in 2020.

The band kicks off The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour in July 2026 to celebrate their 45th anniversary. The tour runs through September across North America.