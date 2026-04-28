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Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet Grohl Releases ‘Be Sweet to Me’ Song

Like father, like daughter, or at least that’s how the saying goes. Violet Grohl, the daughter of Foo Fighters vocalist Dave Grohl, has released a new track called “Cool Buzz,”…

Anne Erickson
Violet Grohl, the daughter of Foo Fighters vocalist Dave Grohl, has released a new track called "Cool Buzz," a tune off her upcoming debut album, Be Sweet to Me.
Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Like father, like daughter, or at least that's how the saying goes. Violet Grohl, the daughter of Foo Fighters vocalist Dave Grohl, has released a new track called "Cool Buzz," a tune off her upcoming debut album, Be Sweet to Me.

Grohl calls "Cool Buzz" as a song about "poking fun at moral inconsistencies in punk guys who preach progressive politics, but then in their own musical spaces won't let women have a chance." In addition to releasing the song, she's also unleashed a lyrics video for the track, which is streaming on YouTube.

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Coming Up the on Release of Her Debut Album

Be Sweet to Me is will arrive on May 29. The album also features the previously released songs "Applefish," "THUM" and "595." It's heartwarming, in a way, to see her do what her father has done for decades by making rock music.

Grohl is also taking her music on the road and has announced her debut headlining shows, set for June 4 in New York City, June 5 in Philadelphia and June 6 in Washington, D.C. In addition to the headlining gigs, she'll also appear on dates opening for The Breeders, as well as at the 2026 Shaky Knees and CBGB festivals. For information, head to her official website.

It's a busy time in the Grohl family, since Dave Grohl just released a new Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, last Friday, April 24, to plenty of fanfare.

The AV Club calls the album a "retread of well-worn ideas advertised as a 'return to form.' But what form are they returning to if they never really left it?" They add: "2011's Wasting Light and 2017's Concrete and Gold were similarly positioned as high-octane tributes to the Foos' punkish origins, and reiterating the same premise in 2026 yields a hollowed-out version of its former self."

Violet Grohl
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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