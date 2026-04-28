Foo Fighters Become First International Act on SNL UK, Perform Two Tracks From New Album

Foo Fighters made history as they became the first international music act on SNL UK when the episode aired on April 25. The band played live debuts of "Caught in the Echo" and "Child Actor" from their latest album, Your Favorite Toy, which was released on April 24.

Nicola Coughlan hosted and shared screen time with frontman Dave Grohl during her opening monologue. Jimmy Fallon showed up unannounced to help the Bridgerton star with late-night hosting tips, Stereogum reports.

The monologue featured a backstage segment where Coughlan spotted Grohl. "Jimmy. Jimmy. It's Dave Grohl," Coughlan said, prompting Fallon to suggest she ask him to be best friends. "Because we're live, he has to say yes."

Grohl agreed. He shared high fives and heart hands with the host. The band has appeared nine times on the American version, starting in 1995, making them veterans of the franchise.

Coughlan introduced the band for their two-song set, nodding to a past introduction the group received from Christopher Walken. The performances marked the first time both songs had been played in front of a live audience.

Your Favorite Toy includes tracks released before the album launch, such as "Asking For A Friend" and "Of All People." The band was in London this week to celebrate the release. Fans who attended a listening party got a surprise appearance from Grohl and Pat Smear, who walked into the event while one fan was performing a karaoke version of "Monkey Wrench" from 1997.

NME gave the record three and a half stars in a review. The review noted that Grohl "has rediscovered his roar" but that much of the lyricism "is throwaway."

The review called "Child Actor" a "fascinating exception," describing it as "the sound of somebody who has knocked themselves off their own perch searching for answers in the mirror." The review stated the album is "a few more tracks of that depth away from being the most vital Foo Fighters record since 1997's 'The Colour and the Shape.'"