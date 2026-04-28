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Indian Food Festival Returns to Las Vegas for Annual Celebration of Cuisine and Heritage

The annual Indian Food Festival, formerly known as Vaisakhi Mela, returns Saturday, May 2, to the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas. The full-day event runs from noon to…

Jennifer Eggleston
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The annual Indian Food Festival, formerly known as Vaisakhi Mela, returns Saturday, May 2, to the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas. The full-day event runs from noon to 10 p.m. and spotlights the flavors, performances, and traditions of both North and South India.

Anthem Injury Lawyers serves as the grand sponsor of the festival, which celebrates Vaisakhi — the Indian harvest festival — with dishes including samosas, biryani, and tandoori, along with Bollywood, Bhangra, and traditional dance performances. Henna artists and an artisan marketplace will also be on-site. Admission covers grounds access and all entertainment, while food, drinks, and marketplace items are sold separately by vendors.

"This festival is more than just a food event—it's a celebration of culture, community, and connection," said an event organizer. "We're excited to bring people together to experience the richness and diversity of India right here in Las Vegas."

Admission is $15 per adult, with children under 8 admitted free. Tickets are available at the gate or online. A Vegas4Locals buy-one-get-one promotion is available through April 30 using code Vegas4Locals. The Clark County Government Center lot and nearby areas offer free on-site parking. Both strollers and wheelchairs will have easy access to the outdoor venue. Most vendors accept electronic payments, but carrying cash may come in handy for some smaller stalls. We encourage everyone to carpool or use rideshare services to reduce congestion during busy periods, especially in the afternoon peak.

The annual festival, which started in 2004 with fewer than 50 people attending at the Masonic Lodge, is now one of Southern Nevada's most popular cultural events, bringing together thousands from all over the world.

eventsFoodLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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