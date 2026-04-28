ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Strip Officials Weigh Noise Rules for Street Performers After Business Complaints

Mounting noise complaints along Las Vegas Boulevard are pushing Clark County officials to consider new rules for street performers, even as some performers push back against regulations they fear could…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: A street performer holds a sign asking for tips on the Las Vegas Strip on August 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas has seen a drastic 7 percent decrease in tourism since the start of the year, largely due to rising travel costs and a Canadian boycott of travel to the United States, stemming from political tensions. Unemployment in the city surged to 5.8 percent in June, the third-highest among major U.S. metropolitan areas with populations exceeding one million. Las Vegas real estate is also taking a huge hit with an over 10 percent decline in year-over-year sales, and Inventory has skyrocketed by 44.8 percent. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mounting noise complaints along Las Vegas Boulevard are pushing Clark County officials to consider new rules for street performers, even as some performers push back against regulations they fear could silence them.

Street performer Scott Bower, who has worked the Strip for three years, said he has no intention of stopping.

"I can turn mine down as low as can be, and I can still sing, I can sing with the music and without the music, so they're not going to stop me from singing, that's all I can say," Bower said.

Bower said performing is about more than making noise — it is about connection.

"If you're having a bad day, if you're having a good day, whatever, if I can bring out some emotion in you, bring some kind of memory back to your mind, a good time in your life or whatever it is, then I'm doing my job," he said.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said the volume of complaints from resorts has become impossible to ignore.

"Over the last several years, we've received, the resorts have received, countless complaints about the noise and the conflicts," Gibson said. "The problem is that the noise levels are very difficult to manage," he said.

Officials noted that a current exemption in Clark County's noise ordinance applies to the Strip, a factor that may now open the door for targeted new regulations. Officials said most complaints stem from commercial sidewalk activity — particularly noise levels near restaurant patios — rather than from performers alone.

During a workshop, officials from Fremont Street Experience outlined a noise-management model that uses decibel meters and a system of painted circles designating where performers may set up.

"Those circles ended up being a tremendous asset for all parties involved," one official said.

The circles can be adjusted depending on foot traffic and nearby dining activity.

"If there's a high-traffic weekend, and there's a beautiful patio going on and they have music, they can close the circle for days and reopen a different circle," an official said.

Bower said he wants a balance, stating, "There needs to be some kind of noise ordinance, but not too much, you know.”

County staff is expected to conduct a study and return with recommendations that could be shaped into a new ordinance.

Las Vegas Strip
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Members of Mariachi Teocuitatlan of Los Angeles perform during a socially distant Cinco de Mayo and birthday celebration on May 05, 2020 in Westlake Village, California. Many mariachi bands who would typically play in restaurants and bars were unable to this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The coronavirus pandemic worldwide has claimed over 258,000 lives and infected over 3.7 million people. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Venues Set Cinco de Mayo Events Across CityJennifer Eggleston
Authentic Indian food and snacks close up
Local NewsIndian Food Festival Returns to Las Vegas for Annual Celebration of Cuisine and HeritageJennifer Eggleston
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local NewsNDOT Closes Left Lane on Southbound Airport Connector Through Thursday MorningJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect