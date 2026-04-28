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Las Vegas Venues Set Cinco de Mayo Events Across City

Las Vegas pulls out all the stops for Cinco de Mayo this year, with venues across the city offering themed menus, drink deals, live entertainment, and one-of-a-kind experiences on May…

Jennifer Eggleston
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Members of Mariachi Teocuitatlan of Los Angeles perform during a socially distant Cinco de Mayo and birthday celebration on May 05, 2020 in Westlake Village, California. Many mariachi bands who would typically play in restaurants and bars were unable to this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The coronavirus pandemic worldwide has claimed over 258,000 lives and infected over 3.7 million people. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

Las Vegas pulls out all the stops for Cinco de Mayo this year, with venues across the city offering themed menus, drink deals, live entertainment, and one-of-a-kind experiences on May 5.

Grand Prix Plaza's F1 HUB Lounge marks the holiday with a themed menu that includes the Cinco Cervezas Dos Equis bucket for $25, a Mexican Candy Margarita for $18, with a non-alcoholic option available, and Dos Tinga Tacos for $18.

At Miracle Mile Shops, La Salsa Cantina serves up $5 well drinks and house wines, $6 house margaritas, $5.50 Dos Equis draft, and $15 Yards. Tacotarian features $5 margaritas with a potential loyalty-member reward. Rosa Mexicano offers $5 Jello shots and $5 select margaritas after 9 p.m., along with a music takeover from 6 to 7 p.m.

Fremont Street Experience transforms downtown Las Vegas into a street-wide fiesta with free live Latin entertainment across its Main Street, 1st Street, and 3rd Street stages from noon to 2 a.m. The lineup includes performances by The Outlaw Mariachi, Banda Desierto, and Mariachi Daniel Franco, as well as traditional folklórico dancers and Latin bands and DJs throughout the day and night.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino hosts its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration beginning at 4 p.m. with Mariachi, Folklorico dancers, a DJ, the city's largest piñata, selfie spots, churros, esquites, and drink specials at the Carousel Bar.

AREA15 stages a Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring five beverage stops for $75, plus access to two attractions, Looper and LIFTOFF Bar and Ride, and a $5 Asylum Bar + Arcade credit.

Lucia Mexican Grill offers limited-time specials from May 1 through May 5, including an Appetizer Trio for $12.99, a Filet Fajita for $10.99, and José Cuervo shots for $3

Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrates with Mexican-inspired treats, including Mango Tango, Mama's Tres Leches, and El Guzman Doughcro. Mango Tango is also May's doughnut of the month.

Todo Bien at the UnCommons commemorates its two-year anniversary on Cinco de Mayo with a varied lineup including Classic Margarita, Liar Liar Pants On Fire, Tito's Summer Punch, White Peach Tee, Pineapple Kamikaze, Betty Booze RTD, Jalapeño Popper, and Smokey Breeze.

eventsHolidaysLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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