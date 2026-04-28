Las Vegas Venues Set Cinco de Mayo Events Across City

Las Vegas pulls out all the stops for Cinco de Mayo this year, with venues across the city offering themed menus, drink deals, live entertainment, and one-of-a-kind experiences on May 5.

Grand Prix Plaza's F1 HUB Lounge marks the holiday with a themed menu that includes the Cinco Cervezas Dos Equis bucket for $25, a Mexican Candy Margarita for $18, with a non-alcoholic option available, and Dos Tinga Tacos for $18.

At Miracle Mile Shops, La Salsa Cantina serves up $5 well drinks and house wines, $6 house margaritas, $5.50 Dos Equis draft, and $15 Yards. Tacotarian features $5 margaritas with a potential loyalty-member reward. Rosa Mexicano offers $5 Jello shots and $5 select margaritas after 9 p.m., along with a music takeover from 6 to 7 p.m.

Fremont Street Experience transforms downtown Las Vegas into a street-wide fiesta with free live Latin entertainment across its Main Street, 1st Street, and 3rd Street stages from noon to 2 a.m. The lineup includes performances by The Outlaw Mariachi, Banda Desierto, and Mariachi Daniel Franco, as well as traditional folklórico dancers and Latin bands and DJs throughout the day and night.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino hosts its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration beginning at 4 p.m. with Mariachi, Folklorico dancers, a DJ, the city's largest piñata, selfie spots, churros, esquites, and drink specials at the Carousel Bar.

AREA15 stages a Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring five beverage stops for $75, plus access to two attractions, Looper and LIFTOFF Bar and Ride, and a $5 Asylum Bar + Arcade credit.

Lucia Mexican Grill offers limited-time specials from May 1 through May 5, including an Appetizer Trio for $12.99, a Filet Fajita for $10.99, and José Cuervo shots for $3

Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrates with Mexican-inspired treats, including Mango Tango, Mama's Tres Leches, and El Guzman Doughcro. Mango Tango is also May's doughnut of the month.