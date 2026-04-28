Metallica Releases 2023 Studio Performance of ’72 Seasons’ Title Track

Metallica released footage from the first-ever recording of their 72 Seasons title track. The band captured this at ReadySet Studios in Amsterdam on April 18, 2023. They shot it for European promotion. Although no crowd watched, the band considers this studio session the debut of "72 Seasons."

Fans got their first public showing 11 days after the studio taping. On April 29, 2023, the track hit the stage at the M72 World Tour's opening No Repeat Weekend. Three years later, they're still playing tracks from this album.

The metal legends just announced two gigs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The venue will turn 25, and these concerts on Nov. 19 and 21 will mark that milestone.