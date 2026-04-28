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Metallica to Reissue Seminal ’90s Album ‘Reload’ Box Set

Metallica have officially unveiled details for the reissue of their seminal ’90s album Reload featuring a jam-packed box set with around 1,700 minutes of audio. Because the world can never…

Anne Erickson
Metallica have officially unveiled details for the reissue of their seminal '90s album Reload featuring a jam-packed box set
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Metallica have officially unveiled details for the reissue of their seminal '90s album Reload featuring a jam-packed box set with around 1,700 minutes of audio. Because the world can never have too much Metallica, right?

Reload works because it was released right when Metallica was in mid-swing, not going after legacy but trying things out and seeing what still fit. It's looser than was originally given credit for, with a mix of heavy metal and even a little bit of blues.

Metallica Prepping Reload Box Set

Metallica have been remastering and reissuing a handful of their records over the past few years, including Metallica in 2021 and Load in 2025.

Now, it's time for Reload to get its moment. The album, which marks the band's seventh, has been remastered by Reuben Cohen for this set and will arrive June 26 on a variety of formats, including CD, cassette, digital and a deluxe box set.

In a new feature on Metallica's website, the band notes that the box set includes previously unreleased demos, live and televised performances, rough mixes and a bevy of other Metallica goodies. It also features Reload on double vinyl and a even-inch of "The Memory Remains," 15 CDs, four DVDs, memorabilia, picks, tour pass replicas, lyrics sheets and a 128-page book "with never-before-seen photos and stories from whose who were there," according to a release.

"Rounding out the box’s content are memorabilia including a pack of 13 Rorschach Test cards, an 11x17 Gimme Fuel poster, a sticker, a Pushead print, a 10-pack of guitar/bass picks, lyric sheets, three laminated tour passes," the release adds.

Reload marked Metallica's third consecutive No. 1 record after the mega success of The Black Album and Load. It's been certified 4x platinum by the RIAA.

Pre-orders for the set are being taken starting Tuesday, April 28.

A reissue like this from Metallica is cool because it brings that unique back into focus. It lets you hear the bits and pieces again, but this time louder and cleaner, giving those songs a second life.

Metallica
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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