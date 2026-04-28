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NDOT Closes Left Lane on Southbound Airport Connector Through Thursday Morning

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the left southbound lane of the Airport Connector in Las Vegas for multi-day maintenance beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 26, through 5…

Jennifer Eggleston
Construction road sign against a blue sky
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The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the left southbound lane of the Airport Connector in Las Vegas for multi-day maintenance beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 26, through 5 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026, on a continuous schedule.

During that same period, the southbound Airport Connector ramp to eastbound Interstate 215 will be reduced to one lane.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and, if possible, take alternate detour routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Drivers should check for updates before traveling, as restrictions may change due to weather or other conditions.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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