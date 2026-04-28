This Day in Sports History: April 28

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of the MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 28 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Berg was a three-time Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year and the first woman to earn $100,000 in career earnings. Valenzuela is best known for "Fernandomania," a massive surge in popularity that began during his historic 1981 rookie season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Agassi is one of the few men to achieve a Career Grand Slam and is often cited as the greatest service returner in history.