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Where Does Nevada Stack Up on the Cost of Groceries?

One of the most common expenses for people is simply groceries. Whether you’re picking up a loaf of whole-grain bread or stocking up on extra jars of peanut butter, the…

Anne Erickson
One of the most common expenses for people is simply groceries. So, how does this state stack up in those costs?
Robert Nickelsberg via Getty Images

One of the most common expenses for people is simply groceries. Whether you're picking up a loaf of whole-grain bread or stocking up on extra jars of peanut butter, the cost of food is of real importance to people trying to stay on a budget. Since every state has a different cost of living, it makes sense that each state would also have have a different average cost for groceries. So, how does this state stack up?

Where Does the State Fall on the Cost of Groceries?

The average American spends $504 per month on groceries, according to research from Ramsey Solutions, which totals to $6,053 a year. They add that the "number is likely to increase as overall food prices continue to go up. In fact, Americans spent 2.7% more on food at home from September 2024 to September 2025."

But, that cost varies per state. The states with the higher cost of living, of course, have higher grocery bills. "Depending on where you live, what grocery store you shop at, and what you put in your cart, you could spend more or less than the average grocery cost," Ramsey adds.

In a feature for Visual Capitalist, their experts lay out the grocery prices in each state and how they compare to each other.

"Using data from the Council for Community & Economic Research via Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, this map ranks grocery prices across all 50 states relative to a U.S. baseline of 100," Visual Capitalist states.

As for general trends, they note that "while Hawaii and Alaska are far above average due to shipping costs and geographic isolation, many Southern states offer the lowest prices, highlighting how regional cost structures shape what Americans pay at the checkout."

So, they present each state's grocery price index, based on 2025 annual averages benchmarked to a U.S. baseline of 100.

For our state, the grocery index price is 102.7, meaning it's a bit higher than the national average. That ranks the state No. 13 against all of the states.

nevada
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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