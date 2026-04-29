Bring Me the Horizon Announces Fall North American Tour With Motionless in White & The Plot in You

Bring Me the Horizon will return to North America this fall for an 8-date tour with Motionless in White and The Plot in You. It will start on Sept. 20 in Vancouver.

Seven shows will take place in Canada before the tour ends on Oct. 8 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This marks the third leg of the group's Ascension Program tour. Edmonton, Calgary, Quebec City, Ottawa, Hamilton, and London, Ontario will all get stops.

The band teased the announcement on Instagram with a message asking fans, "Did you really think it was over?" The post clarified that this would be their "third ascension" in North America on this tour.

Bring Me the Horizon is touring across North America through the spring. They'll play on May 15 in Rosemont, Illinois. After that comes the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 16.

The British group will perform at multiple festivals this summer across Europe, including Sweden Rock Festival, Rock for People in the Czech Republic, Hellfest in France, and Sziget Festival in Hungary.

Motionless in White serves as direct support on the spring and fall legs of the tour. The Plot in You will replace Amira Elfeky as the opening act when autumn arrives.

Tickets will be available on May 1, and more information is available through Bring Me the Horizon's website. The Vancouver show will take place at Rogers Arena. Alberta dates include Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sept. 23 and Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Sept. 24.