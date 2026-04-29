Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Brings Back “Dive In” Poolside Series
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will bring back its “Dive In Movies” series at Boulevard Pool starting Monday, June 8. Shows run every Monday through August. A 65-foot screen overlooking…
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will bring back its "Dive In Movies" series at Boulevard Pool starting Monday, June 8. Shows run every Monday through August.
A 65-foot screen overlooking the Las Vegas Strip will feature a different film each week. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Movies begin at 8 p.m. This is the schedule for the upcoming series:
- June 8 – A Minecraft Movie
- June 15 – The Mighty Ducks
- June 22 – Clueless
- June 29 – Rush Hour
- July 6 – Talladega Nights
- July 13 – Space Jam
- July 20 – How to Train Your Dragon (Live Action)
- July 27 – Superman (2025)
- August 3 – Super Mario Galaxy
- August 10 – Ocean’s 11
- August 17 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Admission costs $15 for non-hotel guests. Las Vegas locals with ID pay $10. Hotel guests with room keys get in free.
MGM Rewards Gold tier members and above also receive complimentary entry. Las Vegas locals can get parking validated at the Boulevard Pool podium or casino security podium with ID.
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