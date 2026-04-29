Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Brings Back “Dive In” Poolside Series

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will bring back its "Dive In Movies" series at Boulevard Pool starting Monday, June 8. Shows run every Monday through August.

A 65-foot screen overlooking the Las Vegas Strip will feature a different film each week. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Movies begin at 8 p.m. This is the schedule for the upcoming series:

June 8 – A Minecraft Movie

June 15 – The Mighty Ducks

June 22 – Clueless

June 29 – Rush Hour

July 6 – Talladega Nights

July 13 – Space Jam

July 20 – How to Train Your Dragon (Live Action)

July 27 – Superman (2025)

August 3 – Super Mario Galaxy

August 10 – Ocean’s 11

August 17 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Admission costs $15 for non-hotel guests. Las Vegas locals with ID pay $10. Hotel guests with room keys get in free.