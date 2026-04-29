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Dig It Coffee Co. Closes Las Vegas Location, Plans Inclusive Reopening at New Site

Dig It Coffee Co., a Las Vegas-based coffee shop that hires individuals with disabilities, has shut its Arts District location after about 3.5 years of business. The owners state they…

Jennifer Eggleston
Friendly waitress with Down syndrome serving a customer a sandwich and coffee in a trendy cafe. Professional woman with an intellectual disability working in a fast food restaurant.
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Dig It Coffee Co., a Las Vegas-based coffee shop that hires individuals with disabilities, has shut its Arts District location after about 3.5 years of business. The owners state they will be moving to a different location and hope to open soon.

The closure was driven by ongoing parking challenges stemming from a city storm drain construction project affecting the area between Las Vegas Boulevard and Commerce Street, with the cafe situated in the middle of the construction zone. Customers faced parking fees of $2 to $4 per hour, deterring foot traffic.

Owner Taylor Chaney said the business could no longer sustain operations at its current location due to continued construction constraints and that the shop's mission — providing competitive wages and meaningful employment opportunities for adults with disabilities — remains intact.

Chaney has since announced the cafe will open a new location at the Molasky Corporate Center in downtown Las Vegas, at 100 N. City Parkway, with an anticipated opening before the end of the year.

Customers expressed sadness over the closure while voicing support for what comes next.

"My granddaughter has Down Syndrome. We've been coming here since the beginning. They've just been very open to our community. The owner is great. I just love all the people that work here, and they have great coffee. I'm sad that they're leaving here, but I'm glad that they're opening a new location," one customer said.

Despite being recognized as one of Yelp's top coffee shops in the United States, Chaney said the cumulative impact of construction, road closures, and parking changes made remaining in the Arts District untenable for an independent business.

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Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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