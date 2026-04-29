Las Vegas Valley Enforces Summer Watering Rules Starting May 1

The Southern Nevada Water Authority will implement mandatory summer watering restrictions across the Las Vegas valley from Friday, May 1, through Aug. 31. Sprinklers can't run between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. any day. Why? Heat and wind cause significant water loss during those hours.

No one can water on Sundays during summer. People who run sprinklers during prohibited times or let water spray onto streets and sidewalks will get fined.

The agency wants people to water trees and plants with drip systems four days a week. Each session should run 30 to 90 minutes, depending on what you're watering and how hot it gets.

"As temperatures rise, you may be tempted to overwater your plants and trees," SNWA said, according to 8 News Now. "However, your landscape can stay vibrant and healthy with proper irrigation, even during peak summer heat."

Add watering days gradually as it gets hotter. Grass needs a maximum of 12 minutes per day with sprinklers, split into three four-minute cycles spaced one hour apart.

Lake Mead levels have dropped. Warmer weather and reduced snowpack in the Colorado River Basin caused the decline. Outdoor watering accounts for most water use in Southern Nevada.

"Declining elevations at Lake Mead—caused by a warmer, drier winter and dramatically reduced snowpack in the Colorado River Basin—underscore the critical importance of using less water outdoors during the hot summer months, as landscape irrigation accounts for the vast majority of Southern Nevada's water consumption," SNWA wrote.

The water authority's website has more tips at snwa.com. You can find your watering group and assigned days at https://www.snwa.com/conservation/watering-group/index.html.

Officials created these restrictions to reduce waste during peak demand months. The rules apply to all valley properties that use outdoor watering systems.

First-time violators get warnings. Repeat offenders face higher fines based on how many times they break the rules and how severe each violation is.

Homes and businesses with outdoor landscaping must follow the schedule. Commercial properties have to obey the same time restrictions and Sunday ban as houses.

Drip systems lose less water to evaporation than sprinklers do. The agency wants more people to switch to drip watering where it makes sense to reduce consumption.

Weather changes what your lawn and plants need all summer long. Adjust your watering based on temperature and rain.