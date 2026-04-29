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Megadeth Plays Metallica Cover Live for First Time at Colombia Show

Megadeth played their version of “Ride the Lightning” live for the first time Sunday night at Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia. Fourteen thousand fans watched, and the track came 15…

Laura Adkins
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Canada Life Place on February 28, 2026 in London, Ontario.
Jeremychanphotography via Getty Images

Megadeth played their version of "Ride the Lightning" live for the first time Sunday night at Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia. Fourteen thousand fans watched, and the track came 15 songs into their set.

Dave Mustaine co-wrote "Ride the Lightning" during his time with Metallica in the early 1980s alongside James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and Cliff Burton. Metallica's 1984 album took its title from this song, but Mustaine didn't play it live with his own band until April 26.

The performance came after Megadeth recorded the song for their self-titled 17th and final studio album, which debuted in January. The record hit No. 3 in the UK and reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

"As I come full circle on the career of a lifetime, the decision to include 'Ride the Lightning', a song I co-wrote with James, Lars, and Cliff, was to pay my respects to where my career first started," said Mustaine, according to Planet Rock.

Mustaine left Metallica in 1983, after less than two years with the group. He went on to start Megadeth. During his stint with his former band, he co-wrote several songs, including "The Four Horsemen," "Jump in the Fire," "Phantom Lord," and "Metal Militia."

Megadeth also played "Mechanix" during the Bogota show. That track appeared on their 1985 debut album, but Mustaine wrote it before his time with Metallica.

The group is on a farewell tour expected to last multiple years. They'll support Iron Maiden on a North American run starting in late August.

Dave MustaineMegadethMetallica
Laura AdkinsWriter
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