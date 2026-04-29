Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: May 1-May 3

The Las Vegas area will be lively this weekend, with Morgan Wallen performing at Allegiant Stadium for two nights, Mary J. Blige launching her first-ever Vegas residency at Park MGM, and Boulder City's Spring Jamboree offering free family-friendly fun just outside the Strip. From stadium country music to a classic community festival, there's something for everyone in Las Vegas this weekend.

Morgan Wallen: "Still The Problem Tour 2026"

What: Morgan Wallen performs at Allegiant Stadium for two nights

Morgan Wallen performs at Allegiant Stadium for two nights When: Friday, May 1, 2026, and Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1, 2026, and Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $142.05

Morgan Wallen brings his "Still The Problem Tour 2026" to Allegiant Stadium for two nights. The shows feature an impressive lineup of supporting acts, with Brooks & Dunn joining on the first night and Thomas Rhett on the second. Gavin Adcock and Vincent Mason will also appear on both nights. Wallen is one of country music's biggest-selling artists, known for his blend of traditional and contemporary country sounds and his massive touring draw.

"Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story" The Las Vegas Residency

What: Mary J. Blige brings her first Vegas residency

Mary J. Blige brings her first Vegas residency When: Friday, May 1, 2026, and Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available in May and July 2026)

Friday, May 1, 2026, and Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available in May and July 2026) Where: Park MGM, 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Park MGM, 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $130.55

Mary J. Blige, known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, launches her first-ever Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Titled "Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story," the 10-show run is a theatrical experience featuring actors onstage who help frame her iconic songs as narrative scenes, tracing that span decades of R&B. Blige joins the residency following her 2024 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and earning nine GRAMMY Awards and an Emmy for her 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Her most recent studio album, "Gratitude," was released in November 2024.

Boulder City's Spring Jamboree

What: Boulder City's Spring Jamboree is a free family festival

Boulder City's Spring Jamboree is a free family festival When: Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., Boulder City

Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., Boulder City Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

Boulder City's Spring Jamboree has been a community tradition since 1977 and serves as the city's first major public festival of the year. The free, two-day outdoor event takes place across four parks in historic downtown Boulder City, including Bicentennial Park and Wilbur Square. Enjoy a classic hot-rod car show featuring vehicles from across the West, arts and crafts by skilled artisans, live stage performances, a rock-and-gem show, food vendors, and a kids' activity area.

Other Events

The Las Vegas area has an entertaining weekend planned, with two marquee residency performances and a nostalgic night of '90s rock. From iconic pop to jam-band spectacle, your options cover a wide range of musical preferences.

Cyndi Lauper: Live in Las Vegas : Friday, May 1, 2026, and Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Friday, May 1, 2026, and Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Phish at the Sphere : Friday, May 1, 2026, and Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Sphere, 255 Sands Ave., Las Vegas

Friday, May 1, 2026, and Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Sphere, 255 Sands Ave., Las Vegas 90s Rock Party: Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (recurring event) at Downtown Container Park, 707 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas

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