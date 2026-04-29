This Day in Sports History: April 29

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 29 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from April 29 included:

1892: Charlie Reilly was the first baseball player to pinch hit in a game.

Charlie Reilly was the first baseball player to pinch hit in a game. 1901: In the 27th annual Kentucky Derby, jockey Jimmy Winkfield rode His Eminence to victory with a time of 2:07.75. This was Winkfield's first of two consecutive Derby victories, making him one of the most notable African American jockeys in the race's history.

In the 27th annual Kentucky Derby, jockey Jimmy Winkfield rode His Eminence to victory with a time of 2:07.75. This was Winkfield's first of two consecutive Derby victories, making him one of the most notable African American jockeys in the race's history. 1918: Tris Speaker executed four unassisted double plays, tying the career outfield record.

Tris Speaker executed four unassisted double plays, tying the career outfield record. 1922: The first official International Weightlifting Federation Championship was held in Tallinn, Estonia.

The first official International Weightlifting Federation Championship was held in Tallinn, Estonia. 1931: Cleveland Indians pitcher Wes Ferrell threw a no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Wes Ferrell threw a no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns. 1936: The first professional baseball game was played in Japan. Nagoya defeated Dai Tokyo, 8-5.

The first professional baseball game was played in Japan. Nagoya defeated Dai Tokyo, 8-5. 1953: The Milwaukee Braves' Joe Adcock became the first player to hit a home run into the center field bleachers at New York's Polo Grounds.

The Milwaukee Braves' Joe Adcock became the first player to hit a home run into the center field bleachers at New York's Polo Grounds. 1961: ABC's iconic Wide World of Sports television program debuted.

ABC's iconic Wide World of Sports television program debuted. 1963: Marilynn Smith defeated Mickey Wright by one shot in an 18-hole playoff to win the LPGA Titleholders Championship.

Marilynn Smith defeated Mickey Wright by one shot in an 18-hole playoff to win the LPGA Titleholders Championship. 1981: Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton became the first left-hander to strike out 3,000 batters.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton became the first left-hander to strike out 3,000 batters. 1985: Tony Tubbs defeated Greg Page by a unanimous 15-round decision to win the WBA heavyweight title.

Tony Tubbs defeated Greg Page by a unanimous 15-round decision to win the WBA heavyweight title. 1985: The New York Yankees fired manager Yogi Berra just 16 games into the season, despite owner George Steinbrenner's assurance that Berra would remain for the entire year. Billy Martin was named the new manager.

The New York Yankees fired manager Yogi Berra just 16 games into the season, despite owner George Steinbrenner's assurance that Berra would remain for the entire year. Billy Martin was named the new manager. 1986: MLB pitching legend Roger Clemens struck out 20 Seattle Mariners.

MLB pitching legend Roger Clemens struck out 20 Seattle Mariners. 1986: With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Auburn running back Bo Jackson.

With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Auburn running back Bo Jackson. 1987: Andre Dawson hit for the cycle, becoming the 211th player to achieve this feat.

Andre Dawson hit for the cycle, becoming the 211th player to achieve this feat. 1988: The Baltimore Orioles broke their record-setting 21-game losing streak with a 9-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

The Baltimore Orioles broke their record-setting 21-game losing streak with a 9-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. 1990: Dan Quisenberry announced his retirement. At the time, he was the American League's all-time saves leader with 238 saves.

Dan Quisenberry announced his retirement. At the time, he was the American League's all-time saves leader with 238 saves. 1997 : Kansas City Royals' Chili Davis is the 75th player to hit 300 HRs.

: Kansas City Royals' Chili Davis is the 75th player to hit 300 HRs. 2006: The Houston Texans selected defensive end Mario Williams with the first pick of the NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans selected defensive end Mario Williams with the first pick of the NFL Draft. 2018: Tennis great Rafael Nadal tied his Open Era record for the most wins at a single event by capturing his 11th Barcelona ATP title.

Three athletes who stood out on April 29 were Tony Tubbs, Roger Clemens, and Rafael Nadal.