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Ex-Slayer Drummer Dave Lombardo, Disturbed’s John Moyer on William Shatner’s New Album

William Shatner has recruited Dave Lombardo and John Moyer for his next metal project. The 95-year-old star brought in the ex-Slayer drummer and Disturbed bassist. They’ll work with Judas Priest’s…

Laura Adkins
A split image of Bassist John Moyer on the left, William Shatner in the center, and Drummer Dave Lombardo on the right.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images / Victoria Sirakova/Stringer via Getty Images / Scott Dudelson via Getty Images

William Shatner has recruited Dave Lombardo and John Moyer for his next metal project. The 95-year-old star brought in the ex-Slayer drummer and Disturbed bassist. They'll work with Judas Priest's Rob Halford.

"It was a true privilege to contribute drums to William Shatner's ambitious heavy metal project," said Dave Lombardo, according to The Music Universe. "At any age, real artists keep pushing boundaries — and this one pushes them into orbit."

Adam Hamilton and Brian Perera lead production duties on the project. Derek Hughes, Marcus Nand, and Jürgen Engler of Die Krupps contributed additional production.

Shatner will perform "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" with Rob Halford. The album also contains versions of Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden tracks. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist will appear on the record, and officials will reveal that name soon.

The Star Trek icon has released multiple albums across various styles. Critics praised Has Been when it debuted. Bill featured Joe Jonas, Brad Paisley, and Joe Walsh in September 2021.

The Blues hit No. 1 on Billboard's Blues chart in October 2020. He put out the country album Why Not Me in August 2018. Shatner Clause peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

Shatner has written nearly 30 books. Up Till Now and Shatner Rules both made bestseller lists. He won a Golden Globe playing Denny Crane on The Practice and Boston Legal. That role also brought four more Emmy nominations, plus Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. Officials haven't announced the album title, the release date, or the complete track list for the new record yet.

John MoyerWilliam Shatner
Laura AdkinsWriter
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