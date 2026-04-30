Ex-Slayer Drummer Dave Lombardo, Disturbed’s John Moyer on William Shatner’s New Album

William Shatner has recruited Dave Lombardo and John Moyer for his next metal project. The 95-year-old star brought in the ex-Slayer drummer and Disturbed bassist. They'll work with Judas Priest's Rob Halford.

"It was a true privilege to contribute drums to William Shatner's ambitious heavy metal project," said Dave Lombardo, according to The Music Universe. "At any age, real artists keep pushing boundaries — and this one pushes them into orbit."

Adam Hamilton and Brian Perera lead production duties on the project. Derek Hughes, Marcus Nand, and Jürgen Engler of Die Krupps contributed additional production.

Shatner will perform "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" with Rob Halford. The album also contains versions of Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden tracks. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist will appear on the record, and officials will reveal that name soon.

The Star Trek icon has released multiple albums across various styles. Critics praised Has Been when it debuted. Bill featured Joe Jonas, Brad Paisley, and Joe Walsh in September 2021.

The Blues hit No. 1 on Billboard's Blues chart in October 2020. He put out the country album Why Not Me in August 2018. Shatner Clause peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.