Gene Simmons Gets Reaction to ‘Hypocritical’ Tribute to Ace Frehley on 75th Birthday

Gene Simmons drew fire from KISS fans after he posted a birthday message for Ace Frehley on what would've been the guitarist's 75th birthday. The bassist shared his thoughts on social media. Fans weren't having it. They called him out, pointing to his earlier remarks about Frehley's passing.

"Happy birthday, Ace. Wherever you are…" Simmons said in his social media post.

Fans flooded the comments with accusations. "Are you serious? You throw the man under the bus all while he was alive. Now you wanna wish him a Happy Birthday. You're a joke Gene," one fan commented on Simmons' post.

The anger stems from what Simmons said after Frehley died at 74. He connected the tragedy to the guitarist's decisions and how he lived his life over many years.

"He refused [advice] from people that cared about him — including yours truly — to try to change his lifestyle. In and out of bad decisions. Falling down the stairs — I'm not a doctor — doesn't kill you. There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart," Simmons had said to the New York Post about Ace Frehley's death.

The KISS co-founder walked back his words later. He admitted his statements hurt Frehley's family, friends, and fans.

"On reflection, I was wrong for using the words I used," Simmons said. "I humbly apologize. My hand to God I didn't intend to hurt Ace or his legacy, but upon rereading my words, I see how it hurt everyone. Again, I apologize. I've always loved Ace. Always."