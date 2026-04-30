Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Lands on Time100’s Travel & Tourism List for 2026

Meow Wolf, the immersive art company behind Las Vegas' Omega Mart, has been named to Time's 2026 Time100 Companies: Industry Leaders list, appearing on the publication's newly created travel and tourism sector ranking. This year, Time editors expanded the Time100 Most Influential Companies issue to recognize leaders across 20 sectors, naming the 10 most influential companies in each.

Omega Mart, which opened at Area15 in 2021, has emerged as one of the Las Vegas Valley's more unconventional nongaming draws. Built around a surreal grocery store with hidden rooms and nonlinear storytelling, the attraction reflects a broader shift toward immersive, narrative-driven entertainment.Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the installation has helped diversify the region's entertainment offerings beyond traditional resort experiences.

Time credits the Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company with essentially inventing the category of immersive art, noting it created the blueprint for a new kind of artist-led participatory attraction — building each site with local artists, new narratives, and a story universe that extends into publishing, gaming, and digital media.

Founded in 2008, Meow Wolf operates five permanent installations — in Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Denver, Houston, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area — drawing more than 13 million visitors. A sixth location is planned to open in Los Angeles in late 2026, inside a former movie theater at the Howard Hughes Center in West Los Angeles. A seventh location, at the South Street Seaport in lower Manhattan, was announced in March 2025.