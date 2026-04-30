This Day in Sports History: April 30

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 30 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Gehrig was a Hall of Famer, won six World Series, two MVPs, and hit 493 home runs. He is equally famous for his courageous battle with ALS and his iconic 1939 "Luckiest Man" farewell speech. Ali was known for his speed, charisma, and "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" style. He won the world heavyweight title three times. Bryant was a 5-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, and 2008 MVP. He spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and is famous for his "Mamba Mentality."