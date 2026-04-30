Volbeat Claims Record 13th No. 1 on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart

Volbeat just grabbed its 13th No. 1 single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, as "Demonic Depression" hit the top on April 28.

The Danish band still owns the record for most No. 1 hits by any act from outside North America, as per AntiMusic. Last fall, Volbeat snagged its 12th chart-topper with "Time Will Heal." Before that, "By A Monster's Hand" became their 11th.

All three tracks live on the band's ninth album, God Of Angels Trust, which was released last year in June. That record also includes "In The Barn Of The Goat Giving Birth To Satan's Spawn In A Dying World Of Doom."

Volbeat set the international record back in March 2020 when "Die To Live," which featured Neil Fallon, marked the eighth time they topped the leaderboard.

The band now sits tied for sixth place for most No. 1 singles since the chart started in 1981. Van Halen, Godsmack, Disturbed, Linkin Park, and Papa Roach each have 13 chart-toppers too.

Volbeat has collected more than 145 gold and platinum certifications worldwide. They've racked up 19 top ten singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

They also received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance for "Room 24" with King Diamond. The band has won awards around the world and climbed from clubs in Denmark to massive stages on multiple continents.

Singer and guitarist Michael Poulsen, drummer Jon Larsen, bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen and lead guitarist Flemming C Lund make up the current lineup. These four musicians will soon kick off the fourth leg of their Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide.