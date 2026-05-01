Dave Mustaine Receives Buenos Aires Guest of Honor Title Before Concert

The Legislature of Ciudad Autonoma de Buenos Aires named Dave Mustaine a Guest of Honor on Apr. 29 in the Argentine capital. The ceremony took place one day before Megadeth's show at Tecnópolis. This title stands as the highest award given to foreign citizens who've made their mark in science, politics, or sports, or contributed something meaningful to humanity. The award acknowledges the bond Mustaine's music shares with Argentine fans.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the City of Buenos Aires for this distinction, naming Dave Mustaine as a Guest of Honor," the band wrote on Instagram. "It is an honor that reflects not only his legacy, but also the deep connection between his music and the Argentine audience."

Megadeth's self-titled album shot to the top of the U.S. chart after pulling in 73,000 equivalent units during the week ending January 29. Pure sales hit 69,000 copies. The release came through Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint on Frontiers Label Group's BLKIIBLK label.

The album grabbed the top spot in Australia and Austria, too. In Finland, Sweden, and Belgium, it reached No. 2. Both the U.K. and Germany placed it at No. 3. The Netherlands gave it No. 4, and Italy and New Zealand put it at No. 5.

Mustaine founded the group in 1983, after Metallica kicked him out. Their first album, Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!, debuted in 1985.

Last August, the band announced plans to retire with a farewell album and tour. Mustaine has since said the farewell run could stretch another three to five years.