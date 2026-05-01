Defining Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Here’s an easy question - do you know what mental health is?

Physical health is easily defined: your heart beats in rhythm, your lungs draw breath, your muscles move, and you’re feeling no pain. You feel good, and if you catch a cold or break a bone, there is a definable reaction.

But what about Mental Health? Is there a standard that we can use to determine if we’re doing okay?

Mental Health Has a Loose Definition

The World Health Organization defines it as ‘a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realize their abilities, learn and work well, and contribute to their community.’

When you have a baseline for comparison, a negative condition should be easy to recognize and define, right?

Not really. We’re all unique and influenced by a multitude of individual experiences through family and community, income and environment.

One person’s stress could be another’s motivation. So how do you know you’re experiencing something that’s not right or needs support?

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest public mental health organization, offers a simple list of warning signs and symptoms for adults and adolescents. While there’s no easy, one-size-fits-all test, they offer clues that could suggest it’s time to ask for help.

Don’t Ignore These Signs

We all experience stress from time to time, and nobody is always happy, but when emotions become extreme, ask for help. Excessive worrying or fear, mood changes such as uncontrollable “highs” or ‘lows’, or having prolonged feelings of irritability or anger can all be symptoms of a problem.

Social changes to watch for include avoiding friends and activities, or having difficulty in understanding or relating to other people.

Are you having trouble concentrating or learning? Are you able to carry out your daily activities and responsibilities?

A mental health condition can impact your physical well-being. There may be changes in eating habits, both overeating and lack of appetite, changes in sleeping habits and sex drive, or actual physical complaints without obvious causes, such as headaches, stomach aches, or vague “aches and pains.”

Are you using more drugs or alcohol?

Suicidal Thoughts are a Red Signal

Suicidal thoughts or ‘suicidal ideation’ are centered around death or suicide. This does not mean you are going to take a life-threatening action, but it is a serious warning sign. These thoughts are more common than you may think - one study reported that 10.6 million US adults, or 4.3% of the adult population, experienced suicidal thoughts. For children and youth, 18% thought about attempting suicide.

Even if you do not intend or have the means to harm yourself, ask for help. The simplest way is by calling or texting a crisis line such as 988.

Many of Us are Dealing with a Mental Health Condition

Globally, more than a billion people live with a mental health condition. In the US, the estimate is that one in five of us will experience an issue during our lifetime. Know the signs, learn when to ask for help for you, your family, or your friends. For fact sheets and links to resources in your area, visit NAMI.org.