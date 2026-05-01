Exercising Your Mental Health

Everyone knows that if you want better cardiovascular health, you cut back on salt and exercise. If you want to protect your skin, you apply sunscreen and wear a hat. Eating well and getting enough exercise are easy ways to maintain your physical well-being. But what about your mental health? One in five of us will experience some form of mental health condition over our lifetime, but what do we know about the preventative measures we can take every day?

7 Behaviors to Boost Your Mental Health

Psychiatrist, psychotherapist, and founder of The Centre for Theoretical Research in Psychiatry & Clinical Psychology, Dr. Brad Bowers, has shared his Seven Behaviors for Improving Mental Health.

These seven pillars of “good” mental health can improve your mental and emotional well-being: activity, defense mechanisms, social connection, regulation, social cognition, self-acceptance, and adaptability.

Be Active and Social!

Dr Bowers notes that we were made to move; the earliest humans were hunters and gatherers, and they had to be quick-thinking and quick-moving to eat! Being mentally and physically active not only keeps us more engaged with others, but it also generates positive emotions that can improve our mood. Quality social connections will also boost your mental health. Look for supportive companionship through friends, family, activities, or a loving pet!

Don’t be a ‘Downer’

Focusing on the negative is second nature to many of us, but positive thinking elevates your mood. Develop defense mechanisms against negative thoughts, such as humor. A warning sign of possible mental health issues is excessive sadness, anger, or anxiety; learning to regulate your emotions can reduce these feelings to allow more positive emotions in. Recognizing and understanding your feelings and emotions allows you to think more clearly and react in a way more compatible with reality.

Reading the Room – and Yourself

Can you read facial expressions or body language? That’s social cognition, and it helps you understand others and react appropriately, which are important factors in creating friendships and working well with others. Accepting who you are is a pillar of “good” mental health, and it’s a process that starts with an honest evaluation of yourself and your perceptions. Breaking it down, don’t judge yourself more harshly than you do others. Practice self-esteem; start journaling and write down your positive qualities, or try engaging in a fulfilling activity that pleases you. Doing something that makes you feel good about yourself leads to better self-awareness and the ability – and grace – to be flexible.

11 More Mental Health Exercises to Boost Brain Health and Well-being

Dr Emilė Radytė, a Harvard & Oxford-trained neuroscientist and the Co-Founder and CEO of Samphire Neuroscience, adds her list of 11 positive steps for good Mental Health. While it encompasses many of the seven pillars, such as journaling, this list includes actions you can take that can calm your stress and boost your mental health.

Deep Breathing Exercises and Muscle Relaxation

You’ve heard the phrase, ‘Take a deep breath.’ It’s based in science, controlled breathing engages the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing stress. Muscle relaxation is an exercise where you tense your muscles for five seconds and then release for 30. Begin at the bottom with your feet and then move up through your calf, thighs, abdomen, arms, and face; the physical relaxation delivers a mental calming. The best part is that both can be done anywhere, at any time.

Express Yourself Creatively and Exercise Your Brain!

Creative activities, including painting, drawing, or dancing, give your emotions an outlet and generate a flow state that can reduce anxiety and depression. Engaging your brain in new directions promotes neuroplasticity, supporting cognitive health and emotional flexibility. Pick up a new language, learn the flute, or start doing the daily crossword puzzle; the neurostimulation can help support your emotional regulation.

Take Time to Stay Fit Mentally