Foo Fighters Debut New Album Tracks With Drummer Ilan Rubin at Connecticut Show
Foo Fighters performed tracks from their latest record, Your Favorite Toy, at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28. Drummer Ilan Rubin made his first live appearance with…
Foo Fighters performed tracks from their latest record, Your Favorite Toy, at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28. Drummer Ilan Rubin made his first live appearance with the group.
"Spit Shine" made its debut at the Connecticut venue. Fans also heard "Caught In The Echo," "Of All People," and "Unconditional" from the latest release.
Roswell Records/RCA Records released Your Favorite Toy on April 24. This marks Rubin's first recorded work with the band. Lead singer Dave Grohl played drums on 2023's But Here We Are, which arrived a year after longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins died.
"It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for the record," Grohl said, according to Goldmine Magazine, about the title track.
The record runs 36 minutes and 26 seconds. That makes it the shortest in the band's discography.
The group had already performed "Caught In The Echo" on SNL UK before the Bridgeport show. The 29-song set included classics like "The Pretender," "My Hero," "Learn to Fly," "Best of You," "All My Life," "Times Like These," "Monkey Wrench," and "Walk." They closed with "Everlong."
The Connecticut date started a short U.S. run, and more shows are scheduled. Your Favorite Toy is available on CD, black vinyl, and metallic silver vinyl.