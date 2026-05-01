Four Las Vegas High Graduates Head to NFL Rookie Camps

Las Vegas High School's football program has emerged as one of Nevada's most unlikely pipelines to the NFL, with four Wildcats alumni set to participate in rookie minicamps following the 2026 NFL Draft. That's quite a remarkable achievement for an inner-city program that routinely battles participation shortages and resource constraints on the east side of Las Vegas.

Offensive lineman Fernando Carmona Jr. and defensive back Keionte Scott were selected on the draft's final day, while running back and return specialist Miles Davis received a minicamp invitation from the Seattle Seahawks, and safety Devyn Perkins earned one from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carmona, a guard listed at 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds, was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 142nd overall pick in the fifth round. He did not play tackle football until his junior year at Las Vegas High in 2019, arriving at the school as a tennis and basketball player before his brother persuaded him to make the switch. His senior season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He went on to play at San Jose State and Arkansas, earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Scott was selected in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 116th overall pick. He never played varsity for Las Vegas, but returned to the school for his final semester after playing his senior year in California. The Wildcats coaching staff helped him secure a roster spot at Snow College to launch his collegiate career. Scott went on to star at Auburn and the University of Miami.

Coach Jose Cerriteño, a Las Vegas graduate who played collegiately at Colorado State, has built the program around long-standing staff relationships and a deep commitment to alumni. The draft results were celebrated within the program as validation of its mission and the potential of its students, even amid resource constraints, including an inability to field a freshman team most years.