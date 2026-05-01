Henderson Police Recover 15 Stolen Guitars Belonging to Korn Bassist Ra Diaz; No Arrests Made

A storage unit burglary targeting Korn bassist Ra Diaz ended with a full recovery of his stolen gear, thanks to a sharp-eyed musician and swift action by the Henderson Police Department.

Henderson Police property-crimes detective Jameson Harding confirmed that the theft occurred at a storage unit in Henderson about two weeks ago. Police recovered 15 bass guitars, one amplifier, effects pedals, and personalized memorabilia. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains open.

The break came when musician and tattoo artist Dave Chipp spotted one of the basses at a local music store and recognized a telling inscription.

"I picked it up, played it. I was like, man, this is awesome. And I looked on the 12th fret, and it said Ra ST, which is Ra Suicidal Tendencies," Chipp said.

Chipp contacted a friend connected to Diaz, who immediately confirmed the theft.

"He's like, where did you find that? Our storage unit's been broken into. Everything's been cleared out," Chipp said.

Chipp and others spread the word to music stores, musicians, and tattoo shops across the area.

"We found eight of them," Chipp said. "Made a report to the Henderson Police Department, who acted insanely fast, like crazy efficient."

Detective Harding credited community members for accelerating the investigation.

"It definitely helped us early on to be able to get a couple of leads on recovering some of his property, probably a little bit quicker than we may have found them. Because it's people that he knows and some of his friends who know his stuff very well. So, I think it was pretty helpful with timing," Harding said.

Diaz visited the Henderson Police Department to retrieve his gear. Harding described one especially meaningful reunion.

"One that we recovered had a Chilean flag on it. And Mr. Diaz is from Chile. And so, they're getting ready to tour there. He was just super thankful that we found that guitar because he said his plan the whole time was to come back to Vegas for Sic New World, get that guitar, and take it on tour with him. So, it was really cool to be able to give him that. It's obviously part of his heritage. He wants to have that with him on this next leg of their tour," he said.

Harding also said, "They hung out for a couple of minutes with us in the office, just going over his stuff. He just seems like such a super guy. Extremely nice, very friendly with our staff here. And he's been super thankful."