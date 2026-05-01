Korn Bassist Recovers 15 Stolen Guitars After Henderson Storage Unit Break-In

Henderson Police recovered 15 bass guitars that were taken from Korn bassist Ra Diaz when a storage unit was broken into two weeks ago. The local music scene pitched in to help find them, but no one has been arrested yet.

Musician and tattoo artist Dave Chipp walked into a music store and saw something odd after grabbing a bass guitar. When he looked closer, markings on the 12th fret caught his eye — "Ra ST," which means Ra Suicidal Tendencies, the band where Ra Diaz used to perform.

"I picked it up, played it. I was like, man, this is awesome. And I looked on the 12th fret, and it said Ra ST, which is Ra Suicidal Tendencies," said Dave Chipp to FOX5. Chipp then contacted a friend who knew the bassist.

Henderson Police property crimes detective Jameson Harding said the theft went down at a storage unit roughly two weeks earlier. Officers have so far found 15 guitars, one amplifier, effects pedals, and personal keepsakes.

"It definitely helped us early on to be able to get a couple of leads on recovering some of his property, probably a little bit quicker than we may have found them. Because it's people that he knows and some of his friends who know his stuff very well. So, I think it was pretty helpful with timing," Jameson Harding said.

One guitar stood out, which had a Chilean flag on it. Ra Diaz was born in Chile and wanted to bring that exact instrument on tour there.

"One that we recovered had a Chilean flag on it. And Mr. Diaz is from Chile. And so, they're getting ready to tour there. He was just super thankful that we found that guitar because he said his plan the whole time was to come back to Vegas for Sick New World, get that guitar, and take it on tour with him," Harding said.