Members of Chili Peppers, Guns N’ Roses to Appear on Composer Bear McCreary’s Album

Composer Bear McCreary is gearing up to release a new album, and he's grabbed a bunch of big names for the set.

Among the guest appearances lined up for McCreary's new album are Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses. It doesn't get much bigger than that, right?

The album is called The Singularity: Ekleipsis and will arrive July 31. It marks the follow-up to McCreary's 2024 album, The Singularity, which also featured big collaborations with Slash, Slipknot's Corey Taylor and System of a Down's Serj Tankian.

Other guests on the set include Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez, Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland and Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier. It's a range of artists from different genres, and that makes it special.

Listen to 'Black Box' From Bear McCreary

Duplantier appears on the records first single, "Black Box," which is available to listen to below.

"I need more cinematic metal in my life," McCreary says of the release in a news statement. "The Singularity: Ekleipsis builds upon the musical and narrative themes of my 2024 album The Singularity, and this time around it rocks even harder."

McCreary has quite a backstory and has scored the soundtracks for the the God of War video games, the TV series Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead and The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.