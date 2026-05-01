Mental Health Awareness Month Matters

When the Beasley Community of Caring first addressed mental health issues, the numbers were steady: one in five Americans has a diagnosable mental disorder each year.

That number hasn’t changed, and you are still less likely to catch the flu.

That figure includes both temporary, transient conditions and serious, lifelong illnesses, but it shows that mental health conditions are far more common than we think. Identifying the issue is vital. Estimates suggest that only half of people with mental illnesses receive treatment. Why? If you don’t recognize the symptoms of a mental health condition, you can’t ask for help. If you are afraid of the stigma, you won’t speak up.

Learn More About Mental Health

The American Psychiatric Association defines Mental Health as the overall ability to be productive in daily activities such as work, school, or parenting, maintain healthy relationships, and adapt to change and cope with challenges.

You might fear clowns; it’s a common phobia. Work or social commitments can cause stress. You may have issues with a spouse or child. It’s your ability to roll with these problems that determines if it’s a symptom of something more serious.

When Does it Become a Mental Health Issue or Illness?

When your fear of clowns or your stress levels cause a significant change in your emotions, thinking, or behavior, or it affects your ability to function in social, work, or family activities, you may need to seek advice. If you don’t identify with phobias or stress, NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, lists the common symptoms and warning signs of a mental health condition or illness.

Are you or someone you know experiencing extreme mood changes? Avoiding friends and social activities or displaying changes in sleeping or eating habits? Are you unable to handle daily problems and stress to carry out your job and family responsibilities?

These are signs that it’s time to speak to a professional and ask for help.

Stigma is a Barrier to Help

Would you know if a friend or family member was experiencing an appetite issue or downing more alcohol? How long would it take you to notice if they were slipping away from social commitments or stopping communications? Many of us will not discuss our problems or concerns because of the stigma attached to mental health issues.

Despite the prevalence of mental health conditions and the greater understanding of symptoms and treatments, many people and communities still hold negative attitudes or beliefs about those living with mental health conditions. An individual may worry about public stigma and fear losing a job, their social position, or family rights; others may suffer from self-stigma and blame themselves for having a condition.

Either way, stigma can prevent or delay people from seeking care or cause them to stop treatment.

‘Stigma Grows In Silence. Healing Begins In Community.’

That is NAMI’s theme for the 2026 Mental Health Awareness Month, and they invite everyone to speak out against mental health stigmas.

Knowing the signs and discussing them, sharing your own experiences, and having conversations about feelings and emotions can open the door to awareness and reduce the stigma of mental illness.

Help is Available.

If you have mental health questions or concerns, reach out to your health insurance, primary care doctor, or state or county mental health department. You can also contact the NAMI HelpLine, a free, confidential nationwide service that provides one-on-one emotional support, mental health information, and the services and support resources available in your community.