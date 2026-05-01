Nevada State University Breaks Ground on North Las Vegas Campus Set for Fall 2027

Nevada State University officially broke ground on April 28 on its first satellite campus in North Las Vegas, launching a project city and university leaders say will transform downtown, expand educational access, and drive economic development across the region.

Located at 800 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at the corner of Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North, the campus will include a three-story, 30,000-square-foot academic building and anchor the NLV Gateway, a 19-acre mixed-use development. The campus will offer academic programming, workforce development opportunities, and student support services, with an anticipated opening in fall 2027.

According to the City of North Las Vegas, the campus is projected to create nearly 190 jobs in its first year and generate approximately $8.7 million in combined direct, indirect, and induced economic impact. Construction alone is expected to sustain 138 jobs and generate roughly $36.9 million in total economic activity. North Las Vegas City Councilman Isaac Barron says the benefits will reach well past the immediate neighborhood.

"The impact is going to be felt all over the city and beyond," Barron said.

City and university leaders said the campus is expected to serve thousands of students over time and help drive continued downtown revitalization and economic development. The project is designed to reduce commute barriers for local residents, 1 in 5 Nevada State students currently live within five miles of the new campus.

Daniela Gonzalez, owner of Agave y Sal Mexican Grill in North Las Vegas, welcomed the news.

"Excellent, very good news because it'll benefit all small businesses in North Las Vegas," she said.

Nevada State has established a strong foundation at its Henderson campus, where it serves more than 8,400 students, offers more than 65 majors and minors, and has built a reputation for preparing graduates in high-demand fields such as nursing, education, and business.

The new campus will place higher education within reach for students who have long faced transportation challenges, making the Henderson campus difficult to access.

"For many students, this won't be just another building; it will be a door that was previously out of reach," one student said. "It will mean shorter commutes and a real sense of belonging."