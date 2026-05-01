No Doubt Launches Pop-Up Exhibit at Venetian Resort for Sphere Concert Series

No Doubt opened The No Doubt Experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The timing matches their upcoming Sphere shows. This pop-up holds more than 500 artifacts pulled from the personal collections of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young. The Music Universe wrote, "The space unfolds as a carefully curated journey through No Doubt's evolution with immersive displays, timeline installations, and rare, deeply personal items."

The exhibit sits in The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort, and admission is free. Vibee VIP pass holders get extra perks.

Instruments, handmade costumes, and stage-worn clothes fill the space. Eric Stefani created the original No Doubt logo in 1987, and it's there, too. You can also see Tony Kanal's costume from the "Ex-Girlfriend" music video.

Walk through an orange grove-inspired portal first, then move into themed rooms. One section celebrates Fender's Ballroom, where the group started performing, and showcases rare demos alongside memorabilia from that era. Another recreates the Stefani Family's home on Beacon Street, complete with the band's makeshift garage recording studio.

This pop-up arrived 30 years after Tragic Kingdom, the breakthrough album that defined a generation. Special installations honor that record throughout the space.

Visitors can step into a confessional-style phone booth, and messages from the band play inside. Photo ops inspired by music videos appear around every corner. A pop-up bar mixes themed cocktails before you reach the Beacon Street Block Party area, where guests can relax and mingle.

VIP package holders can enter the hidden Don't Speak Easy speakeasy-style lounge tucked inside. They'll also get a dedicated lane at the shop. It sells t-shirts, hoodies, pins, magnets, and hats.

Vibee serves as the official concert and hotel experience package partner for this run, bundling early ticket access with a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and a curated gift kit.