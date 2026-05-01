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This Day in Rock History: May 1

The rock music genre has experienced significant change, and May 1 has provided its share of memorable moments. From the birth of notable rock musicians, such as Johnny Colt of…

Dan Teodorescu
Johnny Colt and Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform onstage during day 1 of the Big Barrel Country Music Festival
Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

The rock music genre has experienced significant change, and May 1 has provided its share of memorable moments. From the birth of notable rock musicians, such as Johnny Colt of Lynyrd Skynyrd and D'arcy Wretzky of The Smashing Pumpkins, to chart-topping songs and outstanding performances making waves, May 1 marks an important day in rock music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These May 1 hit songs and band milestones left their mark on the rock scene:

  • 1976: Presence, Led Zeppelin's seventh studio album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart, where it stayed for two weeks. However, this was the band's lowest-selling album, and the group only performed two of its tracks live.
  • 1993: George Michael, Queen, and Lisa Stansfield reached the top spot on the UK singles chart with Five Live, an LP that includes performances from the 1992 Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert. It stayed at No. 1 for three consecutive weeks, with all proceeds going to the charitable foundation Mercury Phoenix Trust.
  • 2005: Rob Thomas's album Something to Be debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making him the first male solo artist from a rock or pop group to achieve this milestone. He recorded the album while Matchbox Twenty was on hiatus.

Cultural Milestones

These May 1 events impacted rock music culture:

  • 1955: Record label executive Leonard Chess signed Chuck Berry to Chess Records, following a glowing recommendation from blues legend Muddy Waters. Chess met Berry in Chicago, and the latter played a country-influenced song called "Ida Red," which would later be renamed "Maybellene" and become a huge hit.
  • 1967: Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu tied the knot at an intimate civil ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple remained married until 1973, and Priscilla never remarried.
  • 1979: Elton John gave a concert at the Philharmonic Hall in Jerusalem, becoming the first Western rock/pop star to perform in Israel. His tour also included two stops in Russia — another first for a Western musician.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These historic May 1 recordings and performances changed the rock music landscape:

  • 1956: Johnny Cash released his legendary hit "I Walk the Line" via Sun Records. Besides topping the Billboard Country chart, it also became a crossover hit and peaked at No. 17 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
  • 1966: Performing for just 15 minutes, The Beatles performed their last scheduled live concert in the U.K. — a 15-minute set at the Empire Pool in London. The band later gave an impromptu, unpaid show on the roof of Apple Studios in London while filming scenes for their film Let It Be, which was their final performance together.
  • 1975: The Rolling Stones performed "Brown Sugar" on a moving flatbed truck that was driving down New York City's Fifth Avenue. The stunt was the band's way of announcing their Tour of the Americas and introducing new member Ronnie Wood.
  • 1977: “Fall Out,” the debut single from the Police, was released on the Illegal Records label. This is the only recording to feature Henry Padovani, the band's original guitarist.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 1 events that had a lasting effect on the rock industry include:

  • 1971: Anti-Vietnam War protestors gathered in Washington, D.C. for the first day of May Day, which included a series of demonstrations and a rock concert. By May 3, the event led to the arrest of more than 7,000 people, which is one of the largest mass arrests in U.S. history.
  • 2018: Gibson Brands Inc. is the parent company of Gibson guitars and a brand preferred by many rock stars, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to heavy debt. The company then restructured to focus on its core guitar and piano business divisions. 

You never know which moments will make a difference in the rock music industry, but these May 1 hits, events, milestones, and recordings have helped mold the genre into its current form.

Led ZeppelinLynyrd SkynyrdSmashing PumpkinsThis Day In History
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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