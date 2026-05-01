Vay Grows Remote-Driving Rental Fleet to 175 Cars in Las Vegas

Remote driving startup Vay is scaling its Las Vegas operation, growing its electric Kia eNiro fleet from 100 to 175 vehicles this year and relocating to a larger downtown office on an upgraded floor of the former Zappos building. The expansion has cut vehicle wait times from as long as 30 minutes to around 10 minutes, and the service has now logged more than 60,000 rides across the Las Vegas Valley.

"We continue to create jobs here in Las Vegas and, and it's basically just the beginning," said Thomas von der Ohe, Vay co-founder and CEO.

Vay operates as an app-based, short-term car rental service: remote drivers deliver electric vehicles directly to users, who then drive them to their destination and return them via the app. The model accommodates trips up to 12 hours, including day trips to destinations such as the Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam. The service area covers downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, Chinatown, northeast Las Vegas, and areas near UNLV and Harry Reid International Airport.

"One that we see a lot is errands," von der Ohe said. "So, they use it to get the car, go to the supermarket, lock the car with the app, and the car waits outside."

Vay has partnered with Las Vegas-based hospitality staffing platform Goodwrx to offer Strip-area workers discounted rides, providing a more affordable, lower-stress commute alternative during periods when ride-hail surge pricing can fluctuate. The company's Henderson production facility, capable of outfitting up to 16 vehicles per week with remote-driving technology, supports the fleet buildout.

Von der Ohe also highlighted safety benefits built into the remote-driving model. "Our remote drivers can't speed," he said. "Drunk driving, obviously, we have highly qualified remote drivers here centralized, so we also don't have that."

Beyond Nevada, Vay supports autonomous semi-truck operations through a partnership with Kodiak Robotics in Texas. Remote Vay drivers assist Kodiak's driverless trucks during complex low-speed segments, such as navigating customer facilities or interpreting law enforcement signals, before full autonomy resumes.