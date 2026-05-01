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WOW Carwash to Give 10,000 Free Washes Worth $220K to CCSD Teachers Next Week

In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8, WOW Carwash will deliver 10,000 free wash cards to teachers at Clark County School District (CCSD) schools located near the company’s…

Jennifer Eggleston
Worker washing red car with sponge on a car wash.
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In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8, WOW Carwash will deliver 10,000 free wash cards to teachers at Clark County School District (CCSD) schools located near the company's 19 Las Vegas-area carwash locations. The cards represent approximately $220,000 in free washes for CCSD educators.

The giveaway builds on WOW Carwash's ongoing partnership with CCSD, which includes Wash to Donate fundraisers, event sponsorships, and an Adopt a School program launched last October with Charles Silvestri Junior High School as the first participating school. WOW has supported Silvestri JHS with more than $3,500 in school supplies, a sponsored Family Night, a catered staff lunch, and a Teacher Appreciation Breakfast planned for May 8.

"WOW Carwash is a community-driven company, and supporting our local schools, teachers, and students is a priority for us," said Heath Pomerantz, CEO of WOW Carwash. "From our Adopt a School program to the onsite fundraisers and event sponsorships, WOW Carwash is honored to partner with the Clark County School District throughout the school year. And to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, we are proud to give the gift of free car washes to thousands of CCSD teachers to say thank you for all you do."

WOW Carwash's year-round CCSD support also includes Wash to Donate drives benefiting athletics, cheer, and robotics programs at schools such as Spring Valley High School, Lied STEM Academy, Liberty High School, and West Career & Technical Academy. In March, WOW sponsored transportation for CCSD's "Fuel for Success" field trip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a NASCAR-partnered STEM event for Cadwallader Middle School students.

"Partnerships like this help strengthen the connection between local businesses and schools, and WOW Carwash has truly demonstrated what it means to invest in education and support those who work hard every day for our children. The entire Silvestri JHS community is sincerely thankful for their kindness, generosity, and commitment to making a difference in the lives of our students and staff," said Yvette Tippetts, principal of Silvestri JHS.

For more information about WOW Carwash, visit wowwash.com.

EducationLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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