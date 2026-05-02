Win Tickets to The One World Interactive Aquarium at Boulevard Mall!

Dive into an unforgettable underwater adventure with Xtreme Radio! We’re giving you the chance to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to experience the all-new One World Interactive Aquarium located inside the Boulevard Mall!

Bring the whole family and explore a one-of-a-kind interactive aquarium filled with incredible marine life, hands-on exhibits, and immersive experiences that will leave you amazed. From colorful fish to fascinating sea creatures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

HOW TO ENTER:

Enter online using the form below for your chance to win! It’s quick, easy, and you can enter anytime during the contest period.

PRIZE:

🎟️ Family 4-Pack of tickets to One World Interactive Aquarium at Boulevard Mall

Don’t miss your chance to make a splash with this fun-filled family experience—enter now and you could be swimming with excitement at One World Interactive Aquarium!